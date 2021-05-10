In Russia, a fine for travel without a ticket in automobile and city ground electric transport may increase, the State Duma told Izvestia … According to the norms of the Administrative Code, today it is 100 rubles, but in May the parliament will consider a bill that will cancel this punishment. The Ministry of Transport plans to finally transfer the powers to establish it to the regions … The relevant committee of the lower house has already supported the initiative, but the factions treated it with caution. According to the deputies, the subjects will set excessively high fines, and experts share these concerns. …

Eliminating gaps

As Izvestia found out, the State Duma will consider the draft law of the Ministry of Transport “On Amendments to Articles 11.18 and 11.19 of the Administrative Code” in May. Now they establish administrative responsibility for stowaway travel and baggage on public transport.

“In 63 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, administrative responsibility for free travel by road and city ground electric transport is established in accordance with regional legislation. At the same time administrative responsibility is not established in 22 subjects “, – said in the explanatory note to the bill. It also notes that in eight regions, local laws regarding liability for travel without a ticket were declared invalid , including by decision of law enforcement agencies. For example, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, it was not established in accordance with the negative conclusion of the prosecutor’s office, in the Ulyanovsk region – due to the lack of the necessary powers.

Photo: TASS / Mikhail Metzel

The authors of the bill clarify that Article 1.3.1 of the Administrative Code “Subjects of jurisdiction of subjects in the field of legislation on administrative offenses” does not provide for the competence to establish such responsibility by regional legislation … therefore the bill was passed “On Amendments to Article 20 of the Law“ Charter of Road Transport and Urban Land Electric Transport ”. From March 7, 2021, he gave the regions the right to establish the procedure for confirming the payment of passenger travel. , as well as children following with him on the routes of regular transportation in urban, suburban and intercity communication.

According to this law, regions received the authority to establish the amount of an administrative fine … Wherein The norms of the Administrative Code of Part 3 of Article 11.18 and Part 2 of Article 11.19, which previously regulated this procedure and established a fine of 100 rubles, continue to operate and prevent the new legislation from coming into full force. … In this regard, the draft law of the Ministry of Transport proposes to recognize them as invalid, to eliminate the gap and, finally, to empower the regions to introduce measures of responsibility for travel without a ticket on road and city ground transport.

The press service of the Ministry of Transport told Izvestia that since the adoption of the Administrative Offenses Code in 1999, no one has been brought to administrative responsibility under Articles 11.18 and 11.19 of the Administrative Code, precisely because no federal executive body authorized to consider such cases has been identified.

Photo: TASS / Vladimir Gerdo

“Considering that control over the fare of passengers and the rules for the carriage of hand luggage and baggage in intercity traffic is carried out when passengers board the bus, The Ministry of Transport of Russia has prepared a draft law providing for the recognition of this norm as invalid, “the department explained. …

The bill has already received the support of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation … In its conclusion (at the disposal of Izvestia), it is said that when finalizing the initiative for the second reading, it is necessary to discuss the expediency of invalidating not individual provisions of Articles 11.18 and 11.19, but these articles in full.

Overestimation risks

The parliamentary factions reacted ambiguously to the initiative to transfer powers to the regions to establish responsibility for free travel.

– We are already seeing this in fines for traffic violations in Moscow and St. Petersburg. … Our faction then opposed this and even reached the Constitutional Court. However, the court then said that the federal legislator could give powers to the regions to determine the measures of responsibility, ”Yaroslav Nilov, deputy chairman of the LDPR faction, explained to Izvestia.

According to him, There are other striking examples: the situation with parking – when the regions are empowered to set fines on their own. In Moscow, they increased to 5 thousand rubles and became exorbitant for socially unprotected groups of citizens, including pensioners.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

– So it seems that if this initiative is implemented, leapfrog will begin and abuse will appear. It is clear that these fines will be a source for filling regional budgets, and the authorities themselves will be interested in punishing citizens as seriously as possible. – explained the deputy.

First Deputy Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee, member of the Communist Party faction Nikolai Arefiev also believes that there will be distortions in the decisions of the regions …

“Everyone wants to punish citizens, and no one punishes transport companies when they provide services of inadequate quality,” explained the deputy, who believes that the Communist Party of the Russian Federation may not support this initiative.

The first deputy chairman of the Just Russia faction, Mikhail Yemelyanov, is not against the bill, but believes that control over its implementation is necessary.

– It seems to me that the regions are able to cope with the task entrusted to them … I do not see anything bad in this and I believe that the initiative can be supported, – he noted.

Photo: TASS / Alexander Ryumin

The United Russia faction refrained from commenting.