What was it like when you stepped outside this morning? Soft is probably an apt description. Today, the first brave Dutch people proudly walk through the streets with their white milk cans naked to reflect the first rays of the sun. But can the shorts go back in the closet and the window scraper out again for the time being? It looks like that.

According to The Telegraph There is a lot of cold air coming from the Arctic, which could mean that it will freeze and perhaps even snow. In any case, the temperature is going down. There is still a lot of uncertainty at the moment, because the 'weather plume' is still very broad. Fortunately, at least this time no amateur weatherman is quoted.

Should you go scratching this month?

According to RTL It would be strange if there were no night frost at all in April. After all, this month does what it wants. “Sometimes there can still be night frost to ice saints, up to and including May 15,” says the weatherman. RTL. By the way, this does not necessarily mean that you have to scratch, it just depends on what time you get in the car. If the temperature has already risen, your window may already have defrosted.