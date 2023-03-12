Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Baja California, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will have showers this Sunday, March 12, while the state of sinaloa It will have a sunny day with no probability of rain, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological System.

Through a statement, the NMS explained that during the night of this Saturday and early Sunday there will be an interaction between a dry line with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, generated by the polar and subtropical jet currents.

Said weather conditions will cause showers in Baja California, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, as well as isolated rains in Coahuila. In these federal entities, the rains will be accompanied by electric shocks; while in the Baja California and Chihuahua peninsula there will be strong winds with gusts of 80 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in the northwest, north and northeast of the national territory.

For this Sunday, a new cold front will enter through the north of the country, it will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend over the Mesa del Norte and the east of the Mexican Republic. This, plus the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will cause punctual heavy rains and showers accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hailstorms over the northeast, east and center of the Mexican territory, as well as strong gusts of wind of up to 60 km/h with dust storms in northern and northeastern Mexico.

On the other hand, during the afternoon the hot to very hot environment will continue over most of Mexico, with maximum temperatures of 40 °C in Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for tomorrow March 12, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas and Tabasco.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow March 12, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow March 12, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for tomorrow March 12, 2023:

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Veracruz and Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas).

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecast a partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. In the morning, a cold environment with frosts in the mountains of Baja California. During the afternoon, a warm environment in Baja California and hot in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h and dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with no probability of rain in the region. In the morning cool and cold environment with possible frosts in the mountains of Sonora. Warm to hot atmosphere in the afternoon. North component wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

Cloudy sky in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains in Tamaulipas, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool to temperate in the morning and hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust storms in Tamaulipas.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, showers in Coahuila and Nuevo León, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in Chihuahua and Durango.

In the morning, cold to very cold environment with frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. During the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Variable direction wind from 20 to 35 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.