Although the current pandemic prevents us from being able to attend the cinema without the fear of contracting Covid-19, there are currently various platforms that allow us to enjoy a good movie at home. And even if you don’t believe it, Epic games prepared a very special form for this weekend.

Next Saturday, February 20, from 1:00 p.m. Mexico, all players entering the game mode Campal Party will be able to witness the first film festival on the big screen of Fortnite.

Epic games created a unique way to be able to enjoy various short films during the event ‘Short Night‘, which will take place over 24 continuous hours and 12 different works will be presented.

Fiesta Campal offers a different festival in Fortnite

Any battle royale player from Epic games is aware of the great moments that are lived in Campal Party. This type of game is special so that all users can have a good time, de-stress with concerts, mini-games and other types of activities after a round of intense games.

On this occasion, you will be able to immerse yourself in the cinematographic world during the ‘Short Night‘ of Fortnite. And to feel as if you were in a real cinema, you can acquire the special gesture of giant popcorn. With this, your avatar will enter the room with a large bucket of popcorn while watching the short films.

‘The films were made by creators and directors around the world, and include award-winning as well as Oscar, BAFTAS and Emmys winners. So that everyone can enjoy them, the short films will include subtitles in Spanish‘, reported Epic games.

