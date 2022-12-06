Mexicali.- Civil Protection of lower california reported on possible sleet fall and interior temperatures to zero degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas of the state for the night of this Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

By low temperaturesstate authorities recommended sheltering well and protecting children and the elderly to prevent respiratory diseases.

Similarly, they urged the population to drink hot liquids, avoid spending too much time outdoors and alert the authorities to any risk situation.

