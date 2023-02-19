“Let’s see what Vacas has done now.” This is the comment made by the municipal police officers of Madrid when the latest controversy starring this mayor, until this Friday, head of the Special Services Unit, reaches their WhatsApp groups among colleagues. Last week José Luis Rodríguez Vacas commented from his personal Facebook account on a video exalting Vox wishing that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, would leave “this country or this world.” The unit that Vacas directed is precisely in charge of accompanying and escorting authorities such as Sánchez when they travel around Madrid. “With the elections so close and so many controversies, they have not been able to take one more,” explains a source from the body. It is the fourth irregularity that he has carried out, with sanctions and files included, in the last year.

The 45-year-old mayor joined the Madrid Municipal Police in 2015. Until then he had worked in the Alcalá de Henares police and also opposed the judiciary. He has a law degree. In 2017 he was appointed to lead the San Blas-Canillejas unit and four years later he was placed in command of the Corporate Protection Unit, which is in charge of coordinating the protection of councilors and the City Council, among other functions. As his role has grown more prominent in the body, his controversies have also followed the same upward path.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, passes at the beginning of February with new members of the 53rd class of the Local Police. Eduardo Oyana (EFE)

So far, it has emerged unscathed from all. Having won his position by opposition, he cannot be easily expelled from the body or lowered in his position without a firm ruling from Internal Affairs. This time, the general management has dismissed him from his position, but he will have to be relocated to another in the same category. This already happened when he was sanctioned with a week of employment and salary for ordering four agents to attend the private funeral of the mother of a commissioner in full dress uniform, in February 2022. That was when he was reinstated in his current position, from the one who has wished for the death of the one who is supposed to protect.

The councilor for Recupera Madrid, Marta Higueras, has denounced irregularities in the municipal security force on numerous occasions, and in many of them the name of Vacas was included. It was she who pointed out in September that he was one of those who did not meet the seniority requirement for promotion to commissioner, despite the fact that he was on the list of agents who were going to be promoted. “This dismissal has occurred because we have elections just around the corner and this man does not stop embarrassing the municipal police force every time he gets the chance, his commanders do not know what new news they are going to find about him at next day,” he says. “This case forces us to reflect on what is happening in the police leadership, why Vacas has felt that he has complete impunity to do what he has done,” she reflects.

Some of the agents who have treated him and who prefer not to give their names assure that he is an “intelligent” man but that they lose “these clumsiness” because he is “excess”. He has once stated that he had taken the security manager course because he intended to retire as security manager of a department store. “The problem is that he behaves like a 16-year-old boy and does things like this without thinking,” these sources say. His ideology is no secret, on his Facebook wall you can still read a post in which he refers to Podemos as “Potemos” and alludes to the fact that he is like Mars, “red, but lifeless.” intelligent”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Internal sources of the body indicate that he lost his support within the institution as a result of the case of the couples exchange club. In September of last year, he caused an altercation at a venue in the capital when he was denied entry if he did not pay like any other customer. This scene occurred on a weekend when he was in command as head of duty for the municipal police and he threatened to carry out an inspection if they did not let him in for free. In addition, the cameras showed that he was accompanied by an opponent of internal promotions who he had to judge in the tests.

“If any agent had done that, they would be more than sanctioned. What image does he give of the body? With what face do other policemen go to do real inspections after that? We are tired of the damage it is causing,” says Jaime Johnson, general secretary of the Municipal Police Union union. For this fact, an information file was opened and a possible sanction is pending on the Internal Affairs table.

An agent of the Local Police of Madrid, in a traffic control in 2020. Jesus Hellin

The name of Vacas was also present in the complaint that the Unified Municipal Police Association filed in October against the Madrid police leadership for criminal organization, bribery and influence peddling on the occasion of the latest oppositions for mayor. Vacas was also removed in March from the Institute for Comprehensive Training in Security and Emergencies, where municipal agents from the entire region are trained, after being denounced by several students for filtering exam questions. “After so many times, he has reached the point of believing himself untouchable,” says Miguel Montejos, councilor for Más Madrid, who believes that we must stop “politicking” with the Municipal Police because “we make people crazy.”

The first reaction of the Madrid City Council Security and Emergencies delegate, Inmaculada Sanz, after the Cadena SER will publish the news With the last outburst of Vacas, it was to attribute the comment to a “personal opinion”, although he assured that it seemed “completely rejectable”. The delegate defended that it was not in her power to stop him. At the end of Thursday, the situation became untenable and late in the afternoon the Madrid Municipal Police Headquarters notified Sanz of the dismissal of Rodríguez Vacas as head of the Special Services Unit “due to loss of confidence.” The socialist councilor Ramón Silva defended that it was “the pressure of municipal groups and the media” that led to “what was not possible, it was viable later.” The opposition has also requested that he be expelled from the force, something that is not an easy process as he is an official who won his opposition. Vacas’ next destination is yet to be decided. The WhatsApp groups of the agents are prepared to discuss the news.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.