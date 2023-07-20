The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke again about the case of the structure dedicated to extortion and money laundering, which, according to the authorities the majority is made up of Colombians, In this regard, he gave a strong message so that they leave as soon as possible.

“The clock is ticking, all the fake ‘tourists’, members of this extortion and money laundering structure, take advantage and leave our country quickly“, assured the President through his Twitter account.

Afterwards, we will not hear lamentations.

In the same tweet, the head of state quoted a press conference by the Attorney General of his country in which the official called for the civilian population not to be fooled by this type of person, who only seeks to extract money, and send it out of the country, harming Salvadorans: “these people were dedicated to offering loans at 20% interest and requested payment through threats and extortion, justice into their own hands.”

The clock is ticking, all the fake “tourists”, members of this extortion and money laundering structure, take advantage and get out of our country quickly. Afterwards, we will not hear lamentations. pic.twitter.com/6OhSp1dnHR — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 20, 2023

Likewise, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatordo, pointed out that Colombians have 3 days to leave the country: “More than 400 Colombians who are still here irregularly, and are carrying out activities for this money laundering structure of international drug cartels You have 72 hours to leave this country.“.

President Bukele also announced a “reorganization of the administrative political division” of the country.

What Bukele has said about the detention of Colombians in El Salvador



President Nayib Bukele assured, in this sense, that Colombians “will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims it.” He also said: “Colombians are our brothers, but as in every society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country.”

The president invited “good Colombians” to visit El Salvador to “vacation, invest, work or emigrate” and promised them that they would have “legal security” and other guarantees. However, he warned that “criminals, drug traffickers, fraudsters and some of the misnamed ‘peace managers’it is better that they do not come to our country to look for problems, because our jails are waiting for them”.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

ELTIEMPO.COM

