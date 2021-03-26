I did not feel anything special, not even disenchantment, when I set foot in Los Angeles, the unpleasant city of stars and lights. Having to necessarily have a vehicle to move around a city seems aberrant to me. Urban walkers are negligible or non-existent on those streets. And of course, I knew Los Angeles through my entire existence watching movies set there. But also thanks to the literary universe of a sarcastic, compassionate, tough, lyrical, enormous writer named Raymond Chandler. I had traveled literary many times through that landscape and its surroundings in the inquiries and adventures of the lucid, scathing, lonely, skeptical and honest detective Philip Marlowe.

In the early 1970s, Marlowe had a movie heir. His name was Jake J. Gittes, a former cop who later made a living investigating marital infidelities, following people in financial trouble, or steeped in corruption. In his commission to spy on a hydraulic engineer in the midst of an atrocious drought, Gittes will discover an endless skein in which nothing is what it seems, orchestrated by the evil that absolute power represents, trying to reveal the twisted truth in between. false leads, urban scams, manipulation, blackmail, false culprits, shadows of incest, external and internal violence. The tragic outcome of this story will take place in the Chinatown neighborhood, where years ago a woman with whom Gittes was in love died, someone innocent who created a huge feeling of guilt in this man. But, according to the screenwriter Robert Towne, Chinatown is not intended to be a specific physical and environmental space. It is something else. It’s a sick feeling. It is, in his words: “A condition of total consciousness almost indistinguishable from blindness, dreaming that you are in paradise and waking up completely in the dark.”

Sam Wasson has titled The great goodbye (Es Pop Essay, translation by Manuela Carmona and Óscar Palmer) his book about the making of this legendary film and the people who gave birth to it. It tells the fascinating story with literary style and multiple knowledge, drawing on numerous sources that participated in the experience, trying to coordinate the real data with the freedom of their imagination, describing situations and personalities, delving into the complex biographies of the director Roman Polanski, the actor Jack Nicholson, actress Faye Dunaway, producer Robert Evans and screenwriter Robert Towne. Likewise, of tasty secondary characters with many things to tell. The result is a document that I avidly devour. Also the chronicle of the revolution that occurred in American cinema in the blessed decade of the seventies. The great goodbye reminds me in its style and content of the fascinating portrait that Peter Biskind made of that memorable generation of creators, of their greatness and their miseries, in Easy going bikers, wild bulls.

Polanski, that unmistakable artist and tormented human being, had suffered in addition to a childhood cornered by the Nazis in the Krakow ghetto, the gratuitous and gruesome murder of his pregnant wife, the actress Sharon Tate, and his group of friends, at the hands of from the fanatical Charles Manson band. Producer Robert Evans insisted not on exercising the most luxurious patronage, but on believing himself to be a co-author and savior of the films he produced, including The Godfather. Screenwriter Robert Towne had specialized in inventing solutions and writing new sequences for stuck movies, which didn’t seem to work on early cuts. Jack Nicholson complained bitterly that the first time he had full prominence, his character spent half the footage with a bulky bandage covering much of his face. Faye Dunaway felt permanently punished by the relentless Polanski. Everything seemed to lead to disaster, to disappoint brilliant expectations.

And amid the sophistication, the parties, the doubts about the quality of what was being created, the strenuous work, the waste on many levels, the splendorous arrival of cocaine was added. As food for work, playful and continuous consumption, generating cyclothymic behaviors. But the miracle happened. Chinatown it borders on perfection, it is haunting and masterful, brimming with intelligence, aesthetics, depth and class.