Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Japama detected another sanitary drain covered by solid and fat waste in the Las Mañanitas subdivision, which caused outcrops of sewage in Serdán and De la Aurora streets.

Given the proximity of the rains, the general manager of the paramunicipal, Raúl Pérez Miranda, asks the population not to empty the oils, fats or fabrics into the sanitary sewer because it damages it, they must be more careful, above all, in this subdivision in which recorded floods.

“Some citizens continue to use the drainage to dump waste, we have images of different parts of the city, the solids are emerging through the sewers, they are fabric materials, plastics, kitchen uses, fats, which are used both in houses As in business, a call to the population because we are close to the rainy season and any clogging that exists can result in the outcropping of sewage, both in the same street and even inside homes,” he said.

Pérez Miranda indicated that a large part of the sewage outcrops that are treated are caused by the irresponsibility of users or merchants who fail to comply with the regulations in this regard set by JAPAMA, such as having solid and fat traps.

It may interest you: