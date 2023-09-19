Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

Split

Hanover’s city center is set to become almost car-free by 2030. BuzzFeed News shows what that could look like.

A decision that in the country of drivers (where a Mobility summit is actually just a car summit) will probably not be well received by everyone. “The car must and will make room,” says the mayor of Hanover, Belit Onay. He plans to make Hanover’s city center almost car-free by 2030. Parking spaces on streets and squares should disappear, but more space should be created for people – whether on foot or by bike.

Hanover wants to become car-free by 2030. It could then look like this – more space for people, cyclists and restaurants. © Ole Spata

Hanover is planning a car-free city center

“The time for experiments is over,” emphasizes Onay. The vision of a car-free city center that is… bitter reality of climate protection in Germany was an important issue in the Green politician’s election campaign for the office of mayor of Hanover.

Taxis, delivery services and those who live in the city center should still be able to reach the private parking space by car (High parking fees are not a solution here). People with disabilities even get more parking spaces. Everyone else takes a few cul-de-sacs into the city center to the parking garages. Or you use it with that Deutschlandticket (which Clara Geywitz defended against criticism) Bus and train, cycle or walk.

Like Paris, Hanover is pushing ahead with a transport transition

That’s still it concept has not been decided, as city planning officer Thomas Vielhaber emphasizes – but he expects a fundamental decision in autumn or winter. The plan is to begin the renovation work in mid-2024, and the expansion of cycle highways and cycle routes is also in full swing. Last year, Tim Gerstenberger, traffic planner in Hanover, said that the share of cycling in total traffic in the city had increased from 13 percent to around 19 percent between 2002 and 2017. The aim is to reach a share of 40 percent.

Hannover is doing a good job with the concept and, for once, is giving other countries something that they can copy from Germany. Other European cities such as Paris are also pushing ahead with a transport transition in which cars have to make room for pedestrians, cycle paths and green spaces. The example of Hanover shows what this can look like. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA has ten before and after pictures for you.

More on the subject: Seven village children show what they can really achieve without a car

(With material from dpa)