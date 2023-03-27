The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansorespresented the mayan train songwhich exalts the construction of the work, as well as the rescue of the different archaeological zones through which the means of transport will pass.

When invited to La Mañanera, Layda Sansores highlighted section 2 of the Mayan Train, which crosses a large part of Campeche, presenting the song from one of the emblematic works of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I want to present you first a two-minute video with hard data to make it more enjoyable, especially what the Mayan Train is in my State,” announced Sansores.

“Get on the train, jaguar warrior, that the jungle embraces you, that it takes you to the sea. Get on the train, lightning and iron, horse of fire, you changed my walk”, says the chorus of the song presented.

the song of mayan train was released by Sansores a week after the federal government will premiere the AIFA anthem on the occasion of its first anniversary.

This morning, in a conference at the National Palace, the Governor said that the people of Campeche and the communities that surround it are the only ones who appreciate the construction of this great work of the Government of President Andrés Manuel.

“I want to tell you that only those who experience the challenges of the Mayan Train can realize how colossal, how impressive, that this work is, half realizing it. Today it already has music thanks to my family that is well, very committed, we are all inspired and this video was also made in record time,” he said.