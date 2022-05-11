Puebla.- A Channel 6 reporter was saved from being “lifted” by an unknown man yesterday morning, May 10, when he was on his way to work like every day at 5:45 a.m., in San Pablo XochimehuacánPuebla.

The communicator who suffered an attempted kidnapping is Leslie MoraIt was she herself who denounced the fact through her social networks.

The events occurred on 5 de Mayo Street, on the corner of the private Principal de Amanalco, which lacks lights and security in the area.

Read more: 11 murders of journalists in Mexico, and the AMLO government only condemns in tweets

“When I was going to take the first truck, a red Tsuru car with Morelos plates (PYH-21-70), I was surprised by giving a brake preventing it from passing, a guy inside told me “Get in, get in or I’ll come for you”, quickly I reacted.

Leslie ran in the opposite direction to the car, there were no people around, but at that moment he saw a truck from Route 46, he waved it over and managed to get on. The driver realized what was happening and quickly closed the doors.

Read more: Debanhi Escobar’s father would seek to meet with AMLO

However, the unknown man’s car followed the truck, “He went to the highway where he tried to escape and when he couldn’t, he headed for Tlaxcala and we headed for San Felipe.”

Faced with the kidnapping attempt, the journalist questioned the role of the Secretary of Citizen Security of the municipality of Puebla, as well as of the Secretary of State Security.