Customer humiliates waitress: “Get off your butt and clear the table”

A waitress was humiliated by a customer at a restaurant, who was subsequently kicked out by the owner of the establishment amid applause from those present.

The story, as reported The Tyrrhenian Seatook place on the evening of Wednesday 21 August at the Casa del Popolo di Solaio in Pietrasanta, in the province of Lucca.

A man in his sixties approached the waitress and shouted, “Hey, instead of chatting, get off your ass and come clear the table.”

The girl, who initially tried to reply with a joke, then walked away and burst into tears. The owner of the place, Matteo Giubilato, intervened and invited the man and his friends to leave immediately, amid applause from those present.

“I don’t care about your money, go away,” the owner declared, inviting the group to leave without even going through the cash register.

Asked by The Tyrrhenian Seathe club owner explained: “I found this way of approaching a worker who, like the others, went back and forth across the room to ensure a service, linked to a managerial logic that cannot belong to us”.

Giubilato says “he simply did what had to be done. That’s all,” adding that the customer is no longer welcome at his club.

“What struck me,” adds the owner, “was the behavior and reaction of the members who were in the garden where the incident occurred. Everyone, without exception, took the waitress’s side, criticizing the man and contesting his words and attitude.”