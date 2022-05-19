In a completely unusual event and with the accent of “México Mágico”, a man climbed to the top of one of the towers of the Cablebús Public Transport Systemknown as Cablebús, in the vicinity of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in the Mexico City.

Through a video recorded by users of the line 2 who traveled in a cabin It can be seen how a man of unknown identity and without visible safety equipment, such as a harness, helmet or boots, climbs little by little on one of the towers that maintain the tension cables in which the gondolas.

Shouting “Get off, bastard!”, one of the users of the cablebus what It goes from the Santa Martha Metro to the Constitution of 1917 he noticed the man asked him to descend from the enormous metallic structure of approximately 20 meters high during the night of last Wednesday.

This morning, Cablebús authorities clarified that the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. yesterday when “A man cleared the fence and boarded number 45 of the Cablebus Line 2 Santa Martha-Constitución de 1917, near the San Miguel Teotongo station“.

It seems that the image of the male in the tower, captured by the users’ video, is one of the only proofs of the fact, at the moment, since after learning of his unique personal feat on Line 2, he immediately moved to the area, but they did not find the man.

And it is that Cablebús personnel alerted emergency bodies but the man was no longer in the column or in the surroundings. As the person was not found, the transport system service continued without any interruption and no property damage was reported.