Picture: Manufacturer

Get off the sofa

When the summer vacation drifts further and further away, the well-padded classic from the hammock specialist Amazonas can step in. For 425 euros, the “Fat Hammock” weighs like a bed in the garden and offers space for two people. The hammock is 1.46 meters wide, around two meters long including the supplied cushion and can withstand loads of up to 200 kilos. A special outdoor fabric should ensure that the hammock stays beautiful for more than one summer. The manufacturer promises that the dyed acrylic fibers will not lose their colors despite long exposure to the sun. They are impregnated in an immersion bath. And the lush inner lining also has a water-repellent surface – if you want to swing directly from the paddling pool onto the mat while on holiday in the garden. (anie.)