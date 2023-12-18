He nintendo switch It is a console with a huge number of games of all kinds. To grow your collection, we are in the Switchmas season, where every day a title is made available to the public completely free, and This time it is the turn of Nova-111.

During Switchmas, No Gravity Games, an independent game publisher, has made multiple of its games available to the public completely free of charge. All this will culminate on December 20. However, if you want to get one of these productions you have to be quick, as these games are only available for free for 24 hours. This means that you have until December 19 to download Nova-111 without spending a single penny.

Likewise, it is important to mention that Switchmas is only available in the Americas region, so if you do not live in this area, you will have to create an account where you specify that you live in this region. Along with this, we remind you that these are the last days of this free games event.

Nova-111 is a 2D puzzle game, which gives us the opportunity to explore an entire cosmos of opportunities, exploring what surrounds us and taking a journey of introspection. On related topics, Nintendo characters are among the most searched on adult pages. Likewise, the next Nintendo Live has been cancelled.

Editor's Note:

It's good that small companies have these types of events. If it weren't for a free game, perhaps many would not have gotten to know the work of some talented studios. While the quality of these works is mixed, no one refuses to give something free a chance.

Via: No Gravity Games