Emmanuel, 8 years old, circumvented security and reached President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to deliver a letter, during the act of the president for the Supervision of the IMSS-Well-being Tlaxcala Health Plan.

In his letter, the little boy asked the Tabascan for justice in the case of his father, president of the community of San Pedro Tlalcuapan, Chiautempan, arrested for a lynching last April.

“Go, you can come in,” they told Emmanuel, at the beginning of the President’s event, at the Huamantla Regional Hospital, when Governor Lorena Cuéllar was giving her speech.

Emmanuel passed between the metal tubes of the fences that divided the guests and approached the man from Tabasco who spoke in his ear and asked him to help him get his father out of jail.

López Obrador kissed him on the forehead and then Emmanuel returned to where his mother was, who wrote the letter that the minor gave to the Tabascan.

The mother then hugged the little boy, unable to contain her tears.

“Tell them what you told (the President),” his mother told the little boy. “Get my dad out of jail,” Emmanuel replied.

— What did the president answer you?, the minor was asked.

— He told me he was going out, answered the boy between tears, embraced by his grandmother.

Emmanuel’s father was arrested for allegedly having participated in the lynching of a person in the community of Tlalcuapan.

An uncle of the minor was also arrested by the State Prosecutor’s Office for the same facts. Both have been held in the Cereso de Tlaxcala since last July 15.