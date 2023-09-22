Host Fons Hendriks has been annoyed by his mother for a long time. She smokes, she puffs, like a chimney. He and his brother and sister have tried so many times to get her to stop smoking, even with emotional blackmail, but to no avail. Fons thinks there is only one possible solution to make it happen: make a podcast with her in the leading role in which we hear how she finally quits after fifty years of smoking. Then we will immediately let you know how terribly bad it is. And not just smoking, how about vaping, electric smoking? A revealing, educational podcast with a very nice twist in episode two, in which we hear how shockingly cynical tobacco and vape marketing is.

Made addicted A new episode every week. NPO Listen/AVROTROS