Worrying, thoughts – all day long we are in our own head. What if you could get into someone else’s head for a moment? In six episodes of fifteen minutes you learn about the lives of people who have something going on in their heads. Maaike has an anxiety disorder, she regularly panics, for example when her mother is home later than expected. Deliane contracted tinnitus at a metal concert, now she hears ringing in her ears all day long. Because of the beep, she cannot concentrate properly, she has sleeping problems and she is quickly overstimulated. In the third episode you get into the head of Robin, who has PTSD: “Mentally I am in Afghanistan. My head tries to get me home, but it doesn’t work.”

In the head of Psyche Six episodes of about 15 min. 3FM & Human.