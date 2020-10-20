OnePlus has recently launched its latest flagship phone OnePlus 8T and now the company has worked on its next series called OnePlus 9. Its information is Max J. Has given, which has been sharing many reliable leak reports regarding OnePlus smartphone.

Teasing the upcoming smartphone of the Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, Tipster Max J stated that the code of the OnePlus 9 smartphone is the name Lemonade. Right now the same information has been revealed about this smartphone. OnePlus 9 series is being told that this smartphone can be launched around April next year. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 Series in April this year. The launch of OnePlus 9 is still a long time but leaked reports have started coming out about it.

Teasing the OnePlus 9 smartphone, Max J has shared a photo, indicating that the company will retain the alert slider in the phone. Along with this, OnePlus can offer 9 with a much thinner side badge. The design of the upcoming series looks quite similar to the OnePlus 8T. According to tech websites, the OnePlus 9 Series can be offered with flat edge and narrow side badge display like the latest OnePlus 8T. The company offered Curve Edge display from the Pro model of OnePlus 7 series, which did not get good response from the fans. However, apart from the codename of the OnePlus 9 series smartphone, no information has been revealed at the moment.