The possible scandal surrounding the German band Rammstein is making waves. A tattoo artist from Berlin reacted to the allegations in her own way and received a lot of encouragement for her action.

Berlin – Just a few days ago it became known that Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is said to have attacked women. The band and front singer deny the allegations, but a tattoo artist is now offering free cover-ups of Rammstein tattoos – the campaign is finding some encouragement.

Serious allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Rammstein singer Lindemann and his environment are made serious allegations. It should specifically led young women to a kind of private party after concerts have been. As indicated by the Irish woman Shelby L., who made her allegations public, the women concerned are said to have been asked to have sex with Lindemann. There are also several women who speak of suddenly feeling light-headed at the private party, even though they didn’t drink much alcohol – they suspected that narcotics were involved.

The allegations are not proven. Rammstein himself rejected the allegations and called in her lawyers before the second concert in Munich. The allegations are “without exception untrue,” said a press release from the law firm. At the end of May, the band posted on Twitter that they “can rule out that what is claimed happened in our area.”

But the allegations alone made the mood of many people boil up, at the Rammstein concerts in Munich there was a demonstration in front of the stadium. Also Tickets were returned in rows. Several tattoo artists made the offer of free cover-ups of Rammstein tattoos public as a result of the allegations.

Tattoo artists offer free cover-ups of Rammstein tattoos

One of them is one Tattoo artist in Berlin who created an Instagram story. Below she wrote: “If you have a Rammstein tattoo, I’ll tattoo it for you free of charge or for a donation.” The donations received should go to organizations that fight against violence against women. A repost of the campaign on Twitter was quickly clicked on more than 600,000 times and received almost 12,000 likes. “Best idea” and “love everything about it” were two of the top comments below.

In another Instagram story, the tattoo artist addressed the many messages she received after her offer: “I’ve had hundreds of requests. I didn’t expect my post to get so much attention.” The tattoo artist doesn’t yet know how to deal with the many inquiries: “Actually, I’m fully booked all year round. I now try to put on cover-ups in the evening or on my days off.” She can therefore only offer “blackwork”, i.e. blackening the tattoo.