The only other piece of protective gear besides a dirt bike helmet that is certainly necessary for everyone who throws their leg over a dirt bike is a pair of motocross boots. According to statistics, lower leg injuries are the most frequent type of injury sustained in motorcycle accidents. They are also among the most uncomfortable (significantly, crutches are not fun). The likelihood of such an injury can considerably reduce with the help of a good pair of MX boots, and if that’s what you’re looking for, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ve found the perfect spot!

All the top dirt bike manufacturers represent MXstore’s collection of Adult MX Boots, which is among the largest in the world. They have everything, from the top-notch, expensive boots that athletes like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen race in every weekend to the entry-level boots for athletes on a tight budget or just looking for something a little more basic.

The most eye-catching collection of boots

If you’re interested in learning more about the specific differences between each model of motocross boot they carry, look at their MXstore Motocross Boots Buying Guide. There, you’ll find a thorough list of all the information you need to know about motocross boots and perhaps some information you didn’t know. However, do not let it prevent you; this thing is a veritable informational gold mine for anyone curious about what to look for in a pair of motorcycle boots.

They keep just about every brand of boot available on the market, as they’ve already indicated on their online store. So no matter what price range you choose, you can be confident that every boot they carry has met the safety and production requirements expected of a motocross boot.

Since Alpinestars Boots have been around for over 50 years, these guys know how to put together a good motocross boot! Alpinestars is possibly the most well-known boot brand in the industry, and for a good reason!

Regarding high-end MX boots, they are up against fierce competition from companies like Fox Racing, Forma, Sidi Boots, Gaerne, and TCX, while companies like O’neal, Answer, Fly Racing, Shift, and Thor have some significant skill in the low-to-mid price range. The MX store can fulfill all your demands, no matter what degree of boot you want.

How to choose your perfect shoe size?

When selecting the ideal MX boots, the most crucial factor to consider is your sizing. Even if you have the best pair of motocross boots in the world, they won’t function as effectively for you if they don’t fit properly. With the Motocross Boot Sizing Guide, MXstore steps to the rescue here. Check it out for all the necessary information to make sure you pick up a pair of boots that will fit! Or, to make things even easier, choose your boot size using the website’s size guidance option!

To acquire the necessary information for the boots you choose, research each specific brand carefully, as different brands could have different fits.

Get safety under budget.

Safety is at the very top of our fundamental beliefs regarding dirt bike riding, as anyone who has been a customer of MXstore for a while would know. They seek to improve the sport’s accessibility as well as its safety. Their Adult Boots line hits the mark on both counts by giving you a plethora of alternatives when selecting the boot that will be the safest for you and providing price points to fit each rider’s specific budget.

Bottom line

Additionally, if you purchase footwear from MXstore, you will receive free shipping! You’d say that’s a win-win. Visit a range today and arm yourself with protection BEFORE an accident occurs and Captain Hindsight makes an appearance.