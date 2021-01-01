In the last few months due to the Korana epidemic, large platforms of entertainment have emerged. OTT services called over-the-top media services. Here you will get to see great web series, latest films, serials, old films. Due to the closure of theaters, many big films are also being released on the OTT platform these days. Applications like Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 are being liked by the people the most. The special thing is that viewers have now got a new entertainment platform from these apps. Which is being liked a lot. Here you can view the content of your choice through the Internet according to your own.

To subscribe to these OTT services, you have to pay by the month, but now in view of their increasing demand, many telecom companies and internet service companies are also offering them in their plans. Today we are telling you about some such special offers. In which you will get a free subscription to Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, and ZEE5.

Netflix

If you watch more content on Netflix, then Jio Fiber has brought you a special plan of Rs 1499. In this, you will get free subscription of 12 apps in addition to Netflix. In this diamond plan of 1499, you will get a speed of 300 Mbps. At the same time, Vodafone is also giving free subscription to Netflix for Rs 1099 under the RedX Post Paid Plan. In this plan you will also get a subscription to Amazon Prime. Earlier, Airtel was also offering Netflix subscription in its plan, but now that plan has stopped.

Amazon prime

If you want a subscription to Amazon Prime, then you can take a 999 rupee gold plan of Jio Fiber. In these plans you will get internet speed of 150 Mbps. Also, Amazon Prime Video Service will be available absolutely free. At the same time, Airtel is also giving you prime video service free in post paid plans of 349 and 499 rupees. Up to 75 GB of data will be available in both these plans. Vodafone is also giving Amazon Prime Free for one year in 999 under the Red Postpaid Plan.

Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription

If you take prepaid plan of 599 and 401 rupees of Airtel, then you will also get free membership of Disney-Hotstar with 56 days validity in this plan. At the same time, these apps are also free in Airtel’s Rs 2698 plan. If you take Reliance Jio Fiber plan for Rs 1499, then you will also get a free VIP subscription of Disney-Hotstar. BSNL has also started the offer, in which you will get the membership of Disney-Hotstar free with 300 GB data in Superstar plan of Rs 590 and 500 GB data in Rs 949 plan.

Zee5

You are getting free membership of Z5 for a year in Vodafone’s RedX plan. Reliance Jio Fiber plans will also get this facility. You will get an annual subscription of Zee 5 for Rs 360.

Eros Now and SonyLIV

In the Rs 999 plan of Jio Fiber, you will get 11 OTT apps and free subscription of 12 OTT apps in the Rs 1499 plan. You will get subscription of almost all the apps like Sony Live, Voot, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema, Sun Next, Hoichoi, Shimaru and Lionsgate Play.