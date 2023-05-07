













This has the title Elden Ring: Ōgonki e no Michiwhich in Latin America is Path to the Golden Tree.

This is a creation of the mangaka Nikiichi Tobita and has been available since September of last year. In our region it is published by Panini Manga Mexico and it has done a good job.

Its first volume is priced at $159 pesos on Amazon Mexico. However, if you don’t have the money on hand and you do have a Kindle device, then you can save yourself what we mentioned before.

All because it’s… completely free! Currently they can get from the first to the ninth chapter from the manga of Elden Ring.

The chapters are available in pairs except the last one. It’s a great way to read the whole story in one go.

Fountain: ComicWalker.

Best of all, it’s completely legal. In case you like it you can buy Elden Ring: Path to the Golden Tree in print.

Now, what is this story about? The synopsis says that the Middle Lands are in continuous conflict because of the fragmentation of the Elden Ring.

Then and in the midst of the bloody battles and chaos, a sooty man appears who doesn’t know what he’s doing there.

For this unfortunate must now follow the Guide of Grace and become the Lord of Elden. But It’s easier to say it than do it. Good thing he was chosen by the spectral steed Torrent and is protected by the maiden Melina.

Both will give him a little help on this risky journey. And that will be essential, since this would-be lord does not appear to be very intelligent or courageous. Even he himself doubts that he is worthy of participating in this mission.

Fountain: Panini Manga Mexico.

Tobita resumed Elden Ring to create a story that is not only interesting but even funny. Through the pages of this manga, those who played the FromSoftware game will see their characters parade.

This is a great way to expand the legacy of this title that continues to be one of the best creations of this studio. So if you have a Kindle on hand, it doesn’t hurt to take the opportunity to read this entertaining story.

Apart from Elden Ring We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.