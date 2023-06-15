In search of enriching and affordable experiences, seniors find travel discounts by road a reason for joy and satisfaction.

If you are 60 years of age or older, carry the credential of the INAPAM It can open the doors to special promotions on the country’s renowned bus lines. But, what aspects should you take into account to make the most of this opportunity? Join us in this complete guide and discover all the details to enjoy your trips from 100 pesos.

The INAPAM credential: the magic pass to obtain benefits

The National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) issues a credential to those who have reached the age of 60 or older. This valuable document unlocks a wide range of benefits, specially designed to improve the quality of life of older adults. Among them is the possibility of obtaining discounts on transport services. In the case of the ADO bus line, you will be able to access more affordable rates on all its routes throughout the country.

How much discount does ETN offer with the INAPAM card?

The ADO company offers a generous 50% discount on the cost of tickets for people over 60 who present their valid INAPAM credential in its original format. However, it is important to note that this discount applies to only two places per bus and is subject to availability. Therefore, we recommend you purchase your tickets in advance to ensure their availability and enjoy this privilege to the fullest.

How to get INAPAM discount tickets on ETN

The process to purchase your INAPAM discount tickets on ETN is extremely simple and convenient. You can make the purchase both through the web portal and the company’s mobile application. When boarding the bus, you simply have to present your original INAPAM credential to validate the discount and enjoy your trip at a more favorable price.

It is important to note that seniors can request their discount from Monday to Sunday, 365 days a year. Unlike other discounts, such as the one for teachers and students, the INAPAM benefit is available continuously, without being subject to holiday seasons in Mexico.

Other transportation options with discounts for seniors

Apart from the ETN line, there are other transport companies that also offer discounts through the INAPAM Card. Some of them are:

ADO and TOURIST: These prestigious bus lines provide a 50% discount throughout the year, with a limit of three tickets per bus.

Autotransportes Red Star of the South: Through its commercial lines Costa Line, Futura and Turistar Ejecutivo, a 50% discount is granted throughout the year, with a limit of two tickets per bus, subject to availability.

HIGHWAYS: This transport company offers a permanent discount of 50% on the price of the ticket, regardless of the holiday seasons or current promotions.

Bus from Mexico: Here, senior passengers can get a 50% discount on their tickets, with a limit of six tickets per bus, also subject to availability.

Road trip discounts for seniors present an extraordinary opportunity to explore new destinations, visit loved ones or simply enjoy a solo getaway.

In addition to the attractive discounts, having the INAPAM credential gives you the peace of mind of accessing reliable and quality transportation services.