The dad, that humble tuber that abounds in most kitchens in Mexico and the world. And little is known that the potato is much more than a delicious ingredient in our meals, since from now on it will be a ally for beauty.

It turns out that this everyday food can also be a powerful ally for take care of our skin and improve its appearance and health naturally. Today in Debate we tell you how to get spotless and radiant skin with this potato peel mask.

Keep in mind that potato peel is a grandmother's remedy, which offers a natural and effective solution to combat blemishes and skin imperfections, leaving your skin soft and radiant.

Benefits of potato peel for the skin

Pollution, everyday dust, makeup, stress, the sun and other reasons of daily life can cause dull skin and even spots, which become a challenge when it comes to eliminating them.

Therefore, the potato peel that becomes a source of vitamins and nutrients for the skinranging from starch that helps reduce inflammation and absorb excess facial oil, without drying it out, to the high content of vitamin C that reduces the risk of dark spots and its antioxidant enzyme.

Although you can find endless recipes for skin care on the Internet, today we share one of the simplest and most successful recipes based on potatoes.

Potato mask for skin

Ingredients:

Clean peels of 5 potatoes.

2 cups of milk.

1 teaspoon turmeric.

1 glass of natural yogurt.

Preparation Mode:

Soak the potato peels in milk for two hours.

Add the yogurt and let sit overnight.

The next day, add the turmeric and mix well.

Apply to clean skin, leave on for 30-40 minutes and rinse.

Additional benefits of potatoes for skin and hair

Deep hydration: Potato is rich in water, which makes it an excellent natural moisturizer for the skin. Topical application can help keep skin hydrated and soft, especially in dry climates or during the winter months when skin tends to dry out.

Anti-inflammatory properties: The anti-inflammatory compounds present in potatoes can help reduce inflammation and redness of the skin. This makes it an ideal option to soothe irritations caused by conditions such as acne, rosacea or dermatitis.

Fights skin aging: Potato is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C and polyphenols, which help fight free radicals responsible for premature skin aging. These antioxidants can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots, leaving skin looking younger and more radiant.

Lightens and illuminates the skin: Raw potato juice is known for its skin whitening and lightening properties. Regularly applying potato juice to your skin can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, freckles, and hyperpigmentation, leaving your skin with a more even, luminous tone.