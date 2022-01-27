If you’re planning to upgrade your phone this month and the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro has been on your radar, you can land some great data deals over at Mobiles.co.uk right now.

The cheapest Google Pixel 6 deal at Mobiles.co.uk offers 30GB of data plus unlimited minutes and texts with Vodafone, from just £23 per month. It’s worth noting these offers do come with upfront fees, but this will at least reduce your monthly costs.

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro handsets launched in October 2021 and claim to be the smartest, most secure, phones ever made by Google, thanks to its all new Tensor processor. The Google Pixel 6 boasts a vibrant 6.4 inch 1080p OLED display, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate for more responsive gaming, and a decent 8GB of RAM – more than enough to power through tasks and enjoy seamless gaming sessions.

It supports 5G and includes a fast-charging 4524mAh battery. The phone also features an impressive 50MP wide camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. It comes in three different color variants: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black, and one internal memory size option of 128GB.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro offers slightly upgraded features, including a larger 6.7-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP wide camera and 11.1MP selfie camera. It has a slightly more powerful 4905mAh battery too. It comes in three different color variants: Sorta Sunny, Sorta Cloudy and Stormy Black, and two internal memory size options: 128GB and 256GB – ideal if you want that extra storage.

Alternatively, if you prefer to buy your phone outright and opt for a SIM-only deal, the Google Pixel 6 (128GB) is £599 While the Google Pixel 6 Pro is £849. While the phones themselves aren’t discounted, Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a great cashback deal on this Vodafone SIM. You can get a huge 100GB data allowance for just £9.50 per month (after cashback). The usual monthly payment is £16 per month, so you’d be saving £78 in cashback over the 12-month period. This offer is valid until January 31st, 2022.

If you’d like to find more cheap phone deals, as well as a ton of great gaming related offers, you should head on over to Twitter and give Jelly Deals to follow.