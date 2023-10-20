Picture: Scarpa Get away The traditional mountain boot is one thing, the new Ribelle Tech 3 HD from Scarpa is something completely different. With the eye-catching color combination, the wearer signals from the hiking parking lot that they are about to storm the summit with the skill of a chamois. The manufacturer calls the Ribelle, a combination of running and mountaineering shoe, revolutionary. It is designed to offer high performance, protection and support at a low weight, while also being weatherproof and breathable thanks to Polartec’s Windbloc membrane. Quick lacing like on a trail running shoe, integrated socks made from multiple yarns and fibers of different structures, Ortholite footbed, and Vibram sole are among the other features. Price: 520 euros.lle.

Picture: Scarpa Get away The traditional mountain boot is one thing, the new Ribelle Tech 3 HD from Scarpa is something completely different. With the eye-catching color combination, the wearer signals from the hiking parking lot that they are about to storm the summit with the skill of a chamois. The manufacturer calls the Ribelle, a combination of running and mountaineering shoe, revolutionary. It is designed to offer high performance, protection and support at a low weight, while also being weatherproof and breathable thanks to Polartec’s Windbloc membrane. Quick lacing like on a trail running shoe, integrated socks made from multiple yarns and fibers of different structures, Ortholite footbed, and Vibram sole are among the other features. Price: 520 euros.lle. See also United States Ex-President Donald Trump at NRA Event: Texas School Kill Caused by “Evil,” Not Guns

Picture: Scarpa Get away The traditional mountain boot is one thing, the new Ribelle Tech 3 HD from Scarpa is something completely different. With the eye-catching color combination, the wearer signals from the hiking parking lot that they are about to storm the summit with the skill of a chamois. The manufacturer calls the Ribelle, a combination of running and mountaineering shoe, revolutionary. It is designed to offer high performance, protection and support at a low weight, while also being weatherproof and breathable thanks to Polartec’s Windbloc membrane. Quick lacing like on a trail running shoe, integrated socks made from multiple yarns and fibers of different structures, Ortholite footbed, and Vibram sole are among the other features. Price: 520 euros.lle.