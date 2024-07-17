It is no secret that the iPhone 15 It is one of the most expensive mobile devices at the moment. Apple’s device has made it clear that not everyone has the possibility to keep up with this market. Thus, a recent promotion on Temu has caught the public’s attention, since you can get an iPhone 15 for just $9.99 pesos.

No, this is not a joke, but something that many users claim is completely real. According to @tutosfrance_, to get an iPhone 15 for just $9.99 pesos through Temu you need to participate in a raffle limited to a specific date and a limited number of phones available. To participate, Users must use a code that provides a discount of up to 99%.

The important thing is to be aware of the day and time when this raffle will take place, and you need to be quick, since you wouldn’t be the only person competing for the iPhone 15While many are excited to get this device at a giveaway price, even more have pointed out that this is just a scam, or that the product they will receive is not original.

For now we can only wait to see what the winners of this raffle have to say. However, Considering we’re talking about just $9.99 pesos, it’s likely that many will give this offer a try at Temu. In related news, here are the best cell phone deals on Prime Day.

Author’s Note:

Temu is a no man’s land. While it is true that the digital store has grown substantially in recent months in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, its prices and products have raised more than one question about its production and quality. So far we have not heard anything serious, but this could happen at any moment.

Via: tutosfrance_