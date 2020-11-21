If you want to renew any documents related to your vehicle like driving license (DL), RC or fitness certificate etc., then complete it by December 31. If not, you may have to pay heavy fines from January 1. This rule is applicable to both commercial and private vehicles. This includes only those vehicles, the validity of the documents associated with it is expiring between February 1 and December 31.In fact, in view of the Corona crisis, the government had decided to extend the validity of all motor vehicle documents by 31 December 2020, giving great relief to the common people. Under it, fitness documents, driving license, registration certificate (RC), including key documents are included. But now this deadline is coming to an end, in such a situation, vehicle owners can update it soon and avoid heavy fines.

Commercial vehicle owners appeal

However, sources said that commercial vehicle owners have appealed to the government for some more concessions. He suggested to the government that some more relief should be given to such vehicles which are still not getting on the road due to practical problems. They also include school bus operators.

School bus operator explained his problem

In this regard, the school bus operator was told that our buses, which are connected to schools, are not running due to lockdown and school closure. We can operate them until the schools open. Therefore, the government should also look into these issues before taking any decision.