I write to demonstrate the falsehood of what the Government and especially the vice president declare about the defense of the most vulnerable. Both want to be leaders in that fight, but they do not show it when it comes to enforcing personal privileges or those of their adherents. As George Orwell ironically affirmed in his book “Rebellion on the Farm” before the reproduction of the privileges for which the pigs started the revolution on the farm, by the revolutionaries themselves. They claimed: “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

The seriousness not noticed by the Government and the officials of the crime of getting ahead in line to protect themselves by condemning others more exposed to death, is similar and equally reprehensible as that of a ship captain who, given the lack of enough boats, chooses to save his life and condemns other passengers to death. It is not a strange behavior in the vice president who wishes to embody the leadership of Justice towards those who have the least, but in fact she denies that intention.

Leaving aside the acts of corruption for which she has been accused, prosecuted and convicted, the demand to extract two privileged pensions that import approximately 350,000 pesos per month from ANSeS resources that are distributed to retirees and one hundred million pesos in concept of retroactivity, constitutes an affront to its declared intention of leadership and defense of the most vulnerable.

By removing these millionaire sums from the ANSeS fund, you are subtracting resources for those who have the least, condemning them, as in the case of vaccines, those who receive less than twenty thousand pesos a month, which are approximately 80% of retirees, to languish and die from lack of food and medicine. The vaccine scandal is one more example of the thinking that the Government and its main references have shown up to now on Justice and equality.

Alfredo Andreotti

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

Received at the Normal School No. 5 in Barracas, class of 1962, I entered the University of Buenos Aires and there I met the man of my life, a career partner, and a work colleague.

Together we go through the ups and downs of life. This year, in January we celebrate the golden anniversary, but we are no longer together. I am very anguished, very hurt and alone, because he has been in the CABA judicial morgue since October 29, 2020. I could not give him a sacred burial or start the procedures for the pension that corresponds to me, because I do not have the Certificate of Death.

Until when should I wait for the capital and San Fernando prosecutors, which due to a problem of jurisdiction, do not decide the delivery of the body. Who should intervene?

Please I need an answer. Loneliness is very depressing and a country without justice has no destiny.

Lidia Susana Guastadisegni de Naya

An increase for retirements of 8.07% has been announced as of this month, raising the minimum to $ 20,517.

It is hard to believe that in the face of the scandalous increases in food and other basic necessities that nobody controls, those who are not reached by the careful prices or the maximum prices, taxes, services, the increase that corresponds to the suffered class passive is so low.

They will say that for the first time the new mobility is applied, that the calculation method has been changed, but reality shows that it is a shame that this increase, viewed with economic eyes, is far below the poverty line. And this they want to disguise without being defined yet with two bonuses of $ 1,500 each to be awarded in April and May only to those who do not earn more than $ 30,856, and the rest of the retirees?

In other words, we continue with privileges for the few and helplessness for others. The Ombudsman for the Third Age has indicated that the basic basket of a retiree exceeds $ 50,000 per month according to studies carried out.

Another mockery that adds to the lack of vaccines for those over 70 years in the middle of the pandemic and who knows when they are vaccinated because they do not have priority as they should be.

Mario A. Parafati

What is the use of a law that at the first opportunity of its application must be subject to a patch to cover its shortcomings?

The error of omitting the inflation index in the formula for adjusting retirement assets was revealed by the attempt of the national government to partially cover the tremendous gap between the increase in the cost of living and the adjustment of assets, by means of two bonds that the ANSeS will pay to retirements close to the minimum in the coming months of April and May.

Even so, the daily increase with the addition of these bonds does not exceed the price of a cup of coffee, anywhere in the country. With this Government and its adjustment formula, the future of retirees is a condemnation of the miseries of hunger, offending the dignity of our elders.

It expresses the ineptitude of the Congress that with its laws legalizes the tremendous errors of the Executive Power, that what it does the least with its patches is to interpret the needs of the people, accentuating greater inequalities, violating human rights and putting the stability of the institutions at risk.

Victor La Pietra

As the Government sees that the update of pensions is going to be deplorable and that the VIP vaccination scandal continues and will continue to grow as more cases are discovered, there is a gross bribe to retirees.

They will give us a small bonus to try to buy the votes they know they have lost from this despicable massive act of corruption.

They believe that the elderly are as immoral and unethical as they are, but they are terribly wrong, we are not going to let ourselves be bribed and of course we are not going to vote for them again.

Rafael Madero

Miserable, it is a versatile term, whose meaning has different meanings. There are those who use that word disqualifying others, without looking inside and seeing their own miserable environment or that of some miserable accomplices.

First they were due to the superpowers, facilitated by the wretched, against Article 29 of the Constitution. The wretches were for retirees and privilege assignments. The wretched went and are going against the countryside, which, together with satellite production, is the engine of the country’s economy.

The wretched want to go for those who laundered their capital or those who had it laundered, for the great wealth or rich who are honestly so and even expropriate companies and go for the Republic.

Now they go for Justice, judges and the Constitution. The wretched discriminate against those over 70 years of age. They criticize opulence and live in it. They hide data. They ignore the pain of others with a lot of cynicism.

Others were miserable because of financial income, they proclaimed zero poverty and other more unfulfilled miseries. The wretched always transgress. But the wretched were not and are not going for their own misery and what some stole in decades of government, without any political distinction. They are unpresentable.

He hoped that once and for all the legislators will not allow more abuses, and that some are not once again miserable accomplices of yet another barbarism, but one part continues to betray. I believe that all the wretched should respect a people in distress, the dead, the sick, etc., and those who at the risk of their lives are putting their hearts out in this health emergency.

Rodolfo C. Castello

