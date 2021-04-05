Last Sunday, through a special announcement, it was announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will have its anime adaptation, after several years of silence.

The news was very well received by fans of the work of Hirohiko araki, including his own voice actress who along with the fandom, burst into tears with emotion.

Although, we still do not have an official date for the first chapter, the announcement of Stone ocean comes accompanied with a new merchandise release from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Stone Ocean: Nendoroid by Jolyne Kujo

It was through the account of twitter from Medical that gave the official announcement of the first collectible figure of the anime of. This will be Jolyne kujo in his official suit.

This very excited fans of the saga who shared memes in response to ad from Stone Ocean.

This is one of the favorite bows among the fandom of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures, so they are likely to be over soon. In fact, after the announcement, fell the official nendoroids store due to the overload of visits and orders.

At the moment, there is no release date for the first chapter of this arc of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. And, we hope that as has happened with the previous ones, we will have a simulcast of each of the episodes.

But will you buy the figure of Jolyne kujo? Or will you wait for it to come out Ermes Costello or Pucci?

