Finding the right mouse is not easy feat these days with so many different options suiting different needs, but when you do find the one for you it can really make a difference when gaming and working.

Logitech make some of the best mice around, thanks to their awesome sensor technology and build quality, and they have a huge selection with something for everyone.

If you are looking for a new mouse then you’re in luck because there’s big savings on loads of Logitech mice right now at Amazon, with discounts as big as £70. We’ve highlighted a few of the best mice on sale down below.

Logitech G PRO Wireless

The G Pro wireless is Logitech’s best all-rounder. It has the fantastic HERO 25K Sensor with 25,600 DPI and some subtle RGBs that can be customized in Logitech’s very easy-to-use software. It’s also truly ambidextrous, thanks to the symmetrical design and four removable side buttons. It’s fully wireless and connects via a 2.4GHz dongle that can be stored inside the mouse, and has a battery big enough that you’ll only need to charge it every 4-7 days depending on use. The G PRO was a good deal at its original price of £130, so it’s an amazing deal now with £71 off.

Logitech G502 HERO

If you’re not fussed about having a wireless mouse or one that’s ambidextrous, then the G502 HERO is one of the best gaming mice you’ll find. It uses the same 25K sensor in the G Pro, but also comes with 11 adjustable buttons that can you map to different things using the software, so you’ll be super fast in your MOBAs, FPS’, and even your work. You can also change the weight of the mouse using some metal plates that come in the box, which you place at the bottom of the mouse. This uber-customisable mouse is now just £29.99, saving you 50 pounds. There’s also a wireless version which is currently reduced to £57.99.

Logitech POP Mouse

These are fun options if you’re not a big gamer but want something to brighten up your desk space and do your hand a favor when working. The Logitech POP series of mice are super lightweight and small, so they don’t take up space on your desk or in your bag when travelling. They connect via bluetooth and have a battery life of two years! They come in three colourways, purple and green, yellow and black, and two-tone red.

