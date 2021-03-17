Pringles has launched its initiative “Gaming Bootcamp”, which will allow one lucky gamer to continue honing his gaming skills. This activation offers video game lovers the chance to win one month of paid time off with € 950 to continue developing your skills as a gamer. But this is not all, since the winner will not only receive a month’s salary, taking as a reference the national average salary, but also will get the new Xbox Series X so you have everything you need to perfect your technique.

Patricia Fresneda, head of marketing for Pringles in Spain, highlighted that “although gaming may not be considered a traditional sport, its popularity continues to increase day by day. And it is that, like everything that has to do with a competition, gamers need training, dedication, concentration and mental power to get to the top of the game. “

In addition to a paid training for a whole month, video game fans can opt for numerous prizes with the new promotion that we can find in the cans of Pringles, where They will raffle off Xbox Series X consoles, custom X Controllers, and a chance to win a Halo multiplayer training session with the 343 Pro Team.

All Pringles fans have to do is enter the code found on each can of Pringles in https://www.pringles.com/es/home.html to see if they have been awarded.

For more information on the Pringles gaming campaign, including the conditions of the promotion of their cans, you can visit https://gaming.pringles.com/es_ES/Home or follow Pringles on their social networks:

Bases of the promotion:

