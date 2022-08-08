Through a collaboration between LG and Stadia, we have a new opportunity to enjoy the service.

Google has chosen to enter the world of streaming games through Stadia, a service that, although it has worried the community by sacrificing its internal studies to promote agreements with external publishers, remains committed to giving us “a great future of cloud gaming.” Something that is complemented by a new collaboration with the technology company LG That benefits us players.

This new union leaves us with the opportunity to enjoy 3 free months of Stadia Proa promotion that is only available to users with LG Smart TVs. To be more specific, we will need a television of a later model than 2020 to access the Google service, which offers more than 50 games and additional benefits. Of course, it should be noted that this offer can only be claimed until January 31, 2023.

How to claim the 3 free months of Stadia Pro?

If you have a television that meets the requirements of this promotion, it is very likely that it has already appeared for you A notification that informs about the possibility of claiming the 3 free months of Stadia Pro. In the event that you do not see any notable news, you must follow the steps that we detail below.

Turn on your TV and access the LG Content Store (only available for devices manufactured from 2020 to 2022 with WebOS 5.0 or later).

Find the Stadia app.

A message will appear with the promotion information and a QR code. Scan it with your mobile phone and follow the steps that appear on the screens of both devices.

Once the process is complete, you will be able to access Stadia titles. You can play using mobile, controls and other devices.

It should be noted that, although there were rumors about its supposed closure, Stadia has no intention of ending its cloud gaming service. That is why it has already been reinventing itself with novelties such as free demos Y removing unnecessary recordsalthough they assure that they will continue working to “offer great games”.

