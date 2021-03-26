The players of Dead by daylight they got a new disappointment this week after delay of the new assassin, which has postponed its release sine die. However, from Behavior Interactive they have wanted to compensate it with one of those codes that they provide from time to time to give points to users. In that sense, today we tell you how to get 200,000 free blood points for Dead by Daylight. Of course, keep in mind that it is a code for a limited time, so you should hurry if you want to add these points to your account.
As recalled by the Twitter account Dead by Daylight Codes, the code you must enter is BILIBILI200K, which will add a total of 200,000 points to the profile you have logged in with. Remember that the code must be entered in the in-game store, specifically through the option to redeem codes that is displayed in the upper right corner of the screen. As is often the case with these codes, Behavior Interactive does not advise how long they can be claimed or if they are limited to certain units, so hurry up if you are interested.
This is how the collaboration between Dead by Daylight and BTS was forged
It is also important that you take into consideration that the redemption of promotional codes like the one that concerns us today allows you to exceed the limit maximum of one million points, although you will not be able to continue earning blood points if you play more games from that moment on. In other Dead by Daylight news, we now know that the DLC with The Treacherous and Yun-Jin Lee It will arrive, at the earliest, next Tuesday, although Behavior has not yet made anything official.
