Dead by daylight he’s taken a few weeks off. They have not been too much after many months of uninterrupted news between new assassins, correction patches, map reworks, changes in killers and level releases of the Tome of The Archives. Now the Behavior Interactive title is taking a run to get back to work in the coming days and it does so with a code that will surely interest you if you are one of those who like free points. And now you can Get 100,000 Free Blood Points for Dead by Daylight thanks to a code provided by the DBDLeaks Twitter account.

The code in question is FUKUHAUCHI, all in capital letters and enter, as always, in the corresponding section of the in-game store by Dead by Daylight. This same source advises that a deadline has not been provided to be able to redeem it or a limited number of uses, so we recommend hurry up If you don’t want to run out of these juicy 100,000 extra blood points that will add to your collection even if it means exceeding the million limit. It should be noted that this code is valid for all platforms, except for the mobile version of the game.

All the changes Dead by Daylight will make to the Clown

Dead by Daylight has recently been anticipating the arrival of a New Volume of The Archives, which will also open a new Rift. Although Behavior has not made it official, the leaks have already let us know that it will be next Tuesday, February 9, when this content is available and we have news on the asymmetric multiplayer horror game. To make matters worse, the mid-chapter patch with new UI, animations, the Clown, maps and perks should also be available next week.