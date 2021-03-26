PlayStation He was handsome practically from the start of the pandemic, and to give players reason to stay home, he gave away some games.

Although a year of confinement has already passed, we know that we still must not lower our guard, so go preparing your hard drive, because there will be a few more gifts.

As part of the initiative ‘Play at Home’, PlayStation is giving 10 games completely free, and the way to get them is very quick and easy.

Since last March 25, users of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 They can already download a long list of titles completely free of charge.

This promotion started with Ratchet & Clank, which you can obtain until March 31, but for the others you will have more time.

ABZÛ, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica and The Witness will work for everyone, while Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast they will be useful for users of a VR device.

Obtaining them is very easy, since it will be enough to enter the PlayStation Store and find the banner of Play at home.

It is important to note that you will only have until April 22 to add them to your library, so we recommend that you do not put off your redemption too long.

As you can see, many of the titles offered through this initiative are from independent studies, but they are no less fun for that.

Run to try Enter the Gungeon.

If you want a triple A game, you will have to wait until April 19, when Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free to all PlayStation users.

You better have a good space on your hard drive, since although they are not heavy, together they could consume a good part of memory.

What do you think of the selection of this initiative from PlayStation?

