“Investing in prevention means investing in health, having fewer patients and a more sustainable National Health Service. When we talk about chronic-degenerative diseases we are talking about cardiovascular and nephrological diseases which in most cases recognize diabetes, obesity and ‘hypertension. Therefore, by adopting correct lifestyles we prevent pathologies of the kidney and heart, multipliers of cardiovascular risk”. So Loreto Gesualdo, nephrologist and president of the Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies (Fism), in his presentation of the toll-free numbers of public utility attributed to the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin), the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco) and Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi), accredited by the Ministry of Health and affiliated to the Federation of Italian Medical and Scientific Societies (Fism).

An initiative launched today at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health in view of the four public health days that are celebrated this month and which concern the kidneys on the 9th, the heart on the 14th, ophthalmology on the 22nd and endometriosis on the 28th .

“Today, like Fism, we are launching four toll-free numbers of public utility – underlines Gesualdo – Among these the 800962256, or that of the Sin, through which from 9 March (World Kidney Day) nephrologists will offer information support on kidney diseases and to counteract especially chronic kidney disease”, which silently lurks, remaining mysteriously hidden, only to reveal itself when the damage has already been done. “Early diagnosis is essential for chronic kidney disease – he remarks – a silent disease that leads to cardiovascular disease. A simple screening with a urine test can recognize kidney damage early and therefore prevent its evolution towards insufficiency chronic and renal represented by dialysis and transplantation”.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects “10% of the Italian population – remarked Gesualdo -. We are talking about 6 million citizens who run this risk, so knowing them means preventing them. World Kidney Day, and the activation of the toll-free number of public utility, they serve to have the possibility of raising awareness among citizens of screening for kidney disease”.

Predisposing factors for chronic kidney disease – recalls Sin – are diabetes and arterial hypertension. A few checks, once a year, are enough for CMR to be diagnosed in time: urine test, Acr, creatininemia, periodic measurement of blood pressure. Prevention, following a correct diet and adequate lifestyles, early diagnosis and innovative therapies can slow down the progression of the disease, increasingly distancing replacement treatments for renal function, such as dialysis or transplantation.