Loreto Gesualdo, professor of nephrology at the University of Bari, director of the UOC of nephrology, dialysis and transplantation at the hospital – university polyclinic of Bari and principal investigator of the Racers study, which evaluates the action of Cer- 001 , the first biological drug capable of modulating inflammation in sepsis, spoke at the presentation of the results of the aforementioned study.