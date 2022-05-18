Boca tied 1-1 against Corinthians in the Bombonera and will define the classification for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores on the last date against Deportivo Cali. Xeneize played a good game, they lacked effectiveness to win it and the big stain was what happened in the stands.
In the run-up to the match, racist gestures against visiting fans were seen again. As happened in the Corinthians stadium and that ended with a detainee, the Brazilians they filmed a person emulating an ape.
Due to the repeated cases of racism that are being seen in the stands, CONMEBOL ordered new measures to eradicate it and now the Xeneize It can be seen harmed for the last meeting of the group.
The fines went from having a minimum of 100 thousand dollars and will be considered option to close stadiums or grandstands. Boca must identify the person responsible and punish him to try to alleviate the penalty.
“Conmebol will promote changes in regulations to increase and toughen penalties in cases of racism. It also commits to designing and implementing new programs and actions aimed at definitively banishing this problem from South American football.”had been the statement. Is Boca playing the classification without a full Bombonera?
#Gestures #racism #Bombonera #sanction #Boca #receive #Copa #Libertadores
