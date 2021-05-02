Last Thursday Martín Guzmán commented at the economic team meeting that they were going to increase rates, that they were working on segmentation so that the adjustment was greater among those who can pay and that he was going to request the resignation of Undersecretary Federico Basualdo. It is probable that the minister could not have measured the machinery that he started up at that time. Despite the fact that he has told his intimates that his situation is that of “Technical draw”, the damage is done.

The immediate reaction of La Cámpora, who in other ministries described as “Hysterical”, it was immediate. The truth is that it paid off since it manages to support one of its bishops in the Energy Secretariat for now, although the date of departure has already been decided. Every day that he spends in office weakens Guzmán.

This weekend there were indications of all kinds. And just yesterday afternoon they informed Guzmán that he will be part of the presidential tour to Europe in the coming days. It was the support that the minister expected to continue in office. The trip starts on May 10 and will last five days. They will visit Spain first, then they will go to Portugal, also France, where they have already confirmed a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, and the last stop will be Italy where they will carry out another bilateral meeting, in this case with the Italian Prime Minister. Mario Draghi.

Perhaps with that confirmation the minister has changed his mind and sent a message that he cannot appear as the winner of the fight. “Basualdo represents a decisive part of the government coalition,” they explained in a neighboring ministry.

These days Guzmán was “saved” According to his circle, although it transpired that his communications with Sergio Chodos, the Argentine representative before the IMF and with whom he has cultivated a relationship of mutual support, were constant.

To all this, the order that came down from Casa Rosada is to lower the decibles, shut up and ensure that the management continues as it has been up to now.

It is not the first time that Guzmán has faced this type of crisis, although this is the one with the greatest impact because it involves the uprising of a second-rank subordinate.

The strange thing this time is that unlike what happened with the statements first by Cristina Kirchner and then by the President about the fact that the IMF could not be paid, the differences were then clarified in relaxed talks in Olivos. It didn’t happen this time.

Until now, Guzmán was perceived as an arbitrator between that apparent war between the Kirchnerists and the IMF, which Alberto Fernández had joined.

Emerging from the academy with a handling of silences and a conciliatory tone, the minister has sought understanding and has made an effort to build a relationship with Cristina Kirchner. And he also seeks refuge in his strong ties with the Democratic party in the United States, at the hands of Joseph Stiglitz, his mentor and the good chemistry achieved with the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva. Will it catch up with you now?