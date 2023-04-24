President participated in the award ceremony of the Camões Prize to the musician; Bolsonaro had vetoed the honor in 2019

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) defined as a “repair gesture” the homage paid to the musician, composer and writer Chico Buarque at the Camões Prize ceremony this Monday (April 24, 2023) in Lisbon (Portugal).

“It is a pleasure to correct one of the greatest absurdities committed against culture. The Camões award should have been given to Chico Buarque in 2019 and it was not. We know why. The attack on culture was an extension of the project that the extreme right tried to implement in Brazil”, said Lula.

“If we are here today to make this gesture of reparation and celebration of Chico’s work, it is because democracy won in Brazil”, he completed. Here’s the full from Lula’s fata (173 KB).

In his speech, the musician said that “Brazil seemed to go backwards in the last 4 years”. And he added: “That time was defeated at the polls, but the fascist threat remains”. Buarque also celebrated that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “didn’t get dirty” the diploma with his signature and left the space blank for Lula.

The Brazilian author received the main trophy for literature in Portuguese in a ceremony at the National Palace of Queluz, in the metropolitan region of Lisbon. The Portuguese president and prime minister, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and António Costa, respectively, and other authorities from the Portuguese country participated in the event.

The event was also attended by the ministers who are part of Lula’s entourage in Portugal. Artists such as award-winning writers Mia Couto and Manuel Alegre, singer Fafá de Belém.

Read more about the trip and Lula to Portugal:

CONTEXT

The artist won the literary honor in 2019, however, the then president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), refused to sign the diploma for the delivery of the award. Chico Buarque is critical of the former president and friend of Lula. At the time, Bolsonaro stated that he would sign the document by “December 31, 2026”when his second term would end, if re-elected.

For the InstagramBuarque replied to the then president: “Bolsonaro’s non-signature on the diploma is for me a 2nd Camões Prize”.

the announcement of winner of the award was made on May 21, 2019, at the headquarters of the National Library, in Rio de Janeiro, by President Helena Severo.

The 31st edition, organized by the governments of Portugal and Brazil, awarded €100,000 to the winner. According to the institution’s websitethe Camões Prize was instituted by the Additional Protocol to the Cultural Agreement between the Portuguese and Brazilian governments, in 1988. The objective is to honor an author who has contributed to the enrichment of the literary and cultural heritage of the language.

The total value of the Camões Prize is divided between Brazil and Portugal. Despite the fact that the Brazilian government had already deposited its share of the award (€50,000), without signing the diploma, the process stalled.

SQUID IN PORTUGAL

Lula arrived in Portugal on Friday (April 21), but his official commitments began on Saturday (April 22). He was received by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Jerónimos Monastery. There, he laid flowers on the tomb of the Portuguese poet Luiz Vaz de Camões.



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Brazilian and Portuguese presidents shake hands in Lisbon; in the photo, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (left), Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (center) and the first lady of Brazil, Janja (right)



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Lula visits the tomb of Luís de Camões, at the Jerónimos Monastery

Afterwards, he went to the Palace of Belém for a private meeting with the Portuguese president.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 Lula shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Palace of Belém, seat of government of Portugal

Afterwards, Lula spent the afternoon at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, and other Portuguese authorities. On Sunday (April 23), the Chief Executive had an agenda free of official appointments.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 President Lula and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, signed 13 agreements at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, in Lisbon

He was at the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos, in the north of the country, on the morning of this Monday (April 24). Afterwards, he went on board the 1st KC-390 Embraer aircraft delivered to the Portuguese government for the aeronautical company Ogmain the Lisbon region.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 Lula spoke at the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos (Portugal)



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa (left), and Lula (right) signed an agreement for the manufacture of Embraer military aircraft in the European country

On Tuesday (April 25), Lula will participate in a special session at the Assembly of the Republic, the Portuguese parliament. The invitation was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Cravinho, on a visit to Brazil.

The idea was that the head of the Brazilian Executive would speak during a solemn session commemorating the Carnation Revolution, which put an end to the military dictatorship in the country. However, parliamentarians were against it and a specific session was created for the Brazilian president to speak.

Afterwards, Lula and his entourage will travel to Madrid. Your departure for Brazil will be on Wednesday (26.Apr).