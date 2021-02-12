The demonstrators in Myanmar use a show of hands from the film series “Hunger Games”. It actually comes from somewhere else.

The raised fist has been a well-established protest sign since the 19th century, and the meaning of the outstretched arm with a flat hand is clear to every viewer and has even made it into the German criminal code. In recent years, the pointing finger has been popular with jihadists (“There is no god but Allah”).

Now, with the demonstrations against the military coup in Myanmar, a new hand sign of protest is going around the world and from screen to screen: index, middle and ring fingers are stretched out, thumb and little finger cross in front of them.

The two designated chairmen of the Left Party in conversation with the taz. What Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler are planning to do with the party, read – in the taz on the weekend of 13./14. February 2021. Also: A year ago, an assassin in Hanau killed nine people. How are the bereaved there today? And a visit to the most exciting excavation site in the republic, on Cologne’s Judengasse. From Saturday at the kiosk in eKiosk, in a practical weekend subscription and around the clock Facebook and Twitter.

The demonstrators, it is said, are referring to the films and the underlying books “The Hunger Games” (in the original: “Hunger Games”), each of which had worldwide success. In the story, the oppressed people show the greeting as a sign of resistance against the regime, but it also stands for solidarity and respect for one another and is therefore aimed at those who were in arms.

With this gesture, the people in Myanmar are also in line with the protests against the coup in Thailand, where the same hand signal was used as early as 2014. Both the greeting and the third film in the Hunger Games series were temporarily banned there.

The hand sign (like some other things from the books according to critics) is stolen and much older. For over a hundred years it has been the greeting of the international boy scout movement: The three raised fingers stand for responsibility before God, the community and yourself or the scout law (to state this here would, however, go too far). And the big thumb protects the little finger.

Little boy scouts, the wolves, remember the meaning like this: The big one beats the little one, the others stand on the edge and watch. Hopefully that’s not a bad omen for Myanmar.