Gestational hypertension is much more common than it initially seems. According to an article published in the Official Magazine of the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstretrics (SEGO)this diagnosis appears in a 10% of pregnancies. However, do we really know how it affects mothers’ health?

In general, the risks that gestational hypertension and preeclampsia have in babies are known. The Dr. Alicia Esparzagynecologist at Vithas Medimar Hospital, explains that this can “lead to maternal-fetal complications such as intrauterine fetal growth retardation, low fetal birth weight, placental abruption, increased incidence of neonatal death and prematurity.”

Nevertheless, What can happen to mothers? The risks, for them, are also important when we are faced with a diagnosis of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia and, therefore, it is essential to know them and keep them in mind.

Gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, are we talking about the same thing?

As Dr. Esparza shares, hypertensive disorders “include chronic hypertension, which will already be present before pregnancy or appear in the first 20 weeks of gestation, and gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, which appear again during pregnancy, normally from 20 weeks“.

This means that a pregnant woman may have previously been diagnosed with chronic hypertension or it may be during pregnancy that she receives the diagnoses of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. While the first refers to high blood pressure that must be controlled, the second refers to a complication that may occur. As the experts explain MedlinePlus“some women with gestational hypertension develop preeclampsiaa more serious type of high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Signs and symptoms of gestational hypertension

Gestational hypertension is not always symptomatic, which is why it is so important to attend all medical appointments where the necessary checks will be carried out to know if everything is going as expected. However, Dr. Eugenio Blanes, gynecologist at Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre, mentions some symptoms that should be paid attention to.

If they appear severe headaches, vision disturbances, upper abdominal pain, and vomitingblood pressure may be above 140/90 mmHg. In the event that the diagnosis is confirmed, the doctor’s instructions will have to be followed to reduce this high blood pressure and, thus, prevent complications from occurring.

The risks of preeclampsia for women

When preeclampsia appears we are faced with a critical situation. Although they may appear edemaas explained in an article by Clinical Institute of Gynecology, Obstetrics and Neonatologythis does not always have to happen. Not treating it in time can have serious consequences.

The evolution of preeclampsia not only significantly increases blood pressure – this being equal to or greater than 160 mmHg, constituting a serious condition – but it can lead to eclampsia, that is, “a neurological complication very serious for the mother and fetus, characterized by seizures and it is one of the most frequent causes of maternal death“, as Dr. Esparza explains.

However, the mentioned article also talks about other symptoms such as brain hemorrhages wave kidney failure. It even refers to HELLP syndromea variant of preeclampsia, but which is usually diagnosed during the third trimester and postpartum.





Although 10% of pregnant women suffer from some form of hypertension during pregnancy, special attention should be paid if it has already been present in a previous pregnancy, there is kidney disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, or the maternal age is equal to or greater than 40. years (risk factors included in the article Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy). Well, preeclampsia can occur that has important consequences for babies, but also mothers.

References

Carrión-Nessi, FS, Omaña-Ávila, Ó. D., Romero, SR, Mendoza, DL, Lahoud, AC, de Marchis, MDJ, & Forero-Peña, DA (2022). Hypertensive syndromes of pregnancy: updated guidelines for clinical management. Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Venezuela, 82(2), 242-263.

of Gynecology, SE (2020). Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy. Progress in obstetrics and gynecology: official journal of the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics, 63(4), 244-272.

Izbizky, G., & Zunana, C. (2011). Management of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Evidence, update in outpatient practice, 14(4).

Ramoneda, VC, & Mussons, FB (2008). Preeclampsia. Eclampsia and HELLP syndrome. AEP Diagnostic Therapeutic Protocols. Neonatology.

SEGO, GDAP Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy.

Vial, F., Baka, NE, & Herbain, D. (2020). Preeclampsia. Eclampsia. EMC-Anesthesia-Resuscitation, 46(3), 1-19.

Do you want to receive the best health and women’s content in your email for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.