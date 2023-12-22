A Rutgers professor and other researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate studies comparing perinatal outcomes between individuals with gestational diabetes mellitus. According to researchers, pregnancy weight and biochemical markers measured in the blood of women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) were related to an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, suggesting a new direction for precision diagnostics.

The results of the study were published in Communications Medicine.

Gestational diabetes mellitus: here's what the new research says

The study conducted by Ellen C. Francis, assistant professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Rutgers School of Public Health, and published in Communications Medicine, evaluated the diagnostic value of these markers before or at the time of screening for gestational diabetes mellitus , a type of diabetes which can develop during pregnancy.

“Although we have found that obesity is a risk factor for offspring born larger than their gestational age, evidence suggests that metabolic alterations that accompany obesity increase the risk of adverse outcomes,” Francis said. Gestational diabetes mellitus, characterized by high blood sugar (glucose) levels during pregnancy, is the most common metabolic condition among pregnant women and poses risks to both mother and baby. Although standard treatments are applied, clinical results may differ between individuals.

Francis said the research demonstrates the need for a more nuanced approach to diagnosing GDM, which could help improve outcomes. This is the first systematic literature review to evaluate the potential of subtypes in GDM and to examine whether nonglycemic markers could refine risk stratification. Francis said some of the literature suggests that insulin profiles and triglyceride levels could serve as promising non-glucose risk indicators.

“To truly evaluate the clinical implications of precision diagnostics in GDM, we must first understand whether insulin resistance or higher triglycerides are causally linked to adverse outcomes and whether we can safely address them during pregnancy,” Francis said.

Overall, the researchers found a critical gap in the existing literature in which the majority of studies had not focused on comparing clinical, biochemical, or sociocultural differences among women who develop gestational diabetes mellitus.

“In our full-text screening of 775 studies, we found that there has only recently been a focus on clinical, biochemical, or sociocultural markers that might improve who is at greatest risk for poor outcomes and on comparing clinical outcomes between different subtypes of GDM “Francis said. “Data from these studies indicate that in the future we may be able to refine how we diagnose GDM using anthropometric or biochemical information in combination with current diagnostic approaches.”

Future research should delve into mechanistic studies of precision biomarkers, replication-diverse population studies, and multinational studies focusing on environmental and behavioral factors, Francis said. It should also explore potential insights into random pathways of heterogeneity within gestational diabetes mellitus and its outcomes from genetic and multi-omics data using advanced analytical approaches.

The study's co-authors include researchers from collaborating institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea and Australia.