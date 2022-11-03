Gestational diabetes and obesity can be considered an important determinant of postnatal development and the health status of the offspring. This is the conclusion of a research team made up of professionals from the Physiopathology and Obstetrics and Gynecology departments of the Masaryk University Faculty of Medicine, located in the Czech Republic, which has published the article Morbidity and psychomotor development of the children of women with gestational diabetes: A five-year follow-up in the magazine BMC Pediatrics.

The main objective of this study has been to determine the possible anthropometric anomalies —increase in the number of cells and/or cell size— and development and/or morbidity —the number of people who get sick in a given place and period of time— in the children of mothers who developed Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM), and how they influence during the first five years of their development. The research, whose initial sample was 432 women —only 89 of them participated in it during the total five years of the research— also determined that the children of the women who suffered from this pathology had delayed psychomotor development in early childhood, although, after five years, they gradually achieved the results of the control group.

All participants were recruited from various outpatient antenatal centers in the city of Brno, Czech Republic, and of these, 364 developed GDM and 68 had a pregnancy without GDM. All underwent routine GDM screening between 24 and 30 weeks of gestation, using an oral glucose tolerance test with 75 grams of glucose. The normal criteria for sugar during pregnancy are: fasting or before meals, it should not exceed 95 mg/dL; one hour after eating it will be less than 140 mg/dL, and two hours after eating it will be less than 120 mg/dL, according to the World Health Organization. Those women who exceeded these levels and were diagnosed with GDM were controlled until delivery. During pregnancy they followed a diet —27 of them required insulin— and gave birth in the clinics of the University Hospital of Brno, which helped to record all the data of the delivery and the health status of the newborn until the moment of discharge.

Increased complications during pregnancy

Alejandra Durán, deputy of the service of Endocrinology of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital Madrid, associate professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and member of the Diabetes Group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutritionmaintains that women who develop Gestational Diabetes Mellitus “suffer greater complications during pregnancy such as hypertension, which in its most severe form is called preeclampsia, and a greater number of caesarean sections during childbirth compared to those who do not develop it”.

As for babies born to mothers with this type of diabetes, according to this specialist, “there is a higher percentage of fetuses that are large for their gestational age, which if they exceed four kilos are called macrosomic, but there are also small for their gestational age . In addition, being large babies they can suffer from shoulder dystocia when passing through the birth canal. And she adds: “Neonatal complications such as hypoglycemia or hyperbilirubinemia and a lower Apgar score are also observed, the one that indicates the adaptation and vitality of the newborn after birth, which means that more newborns are admitted to the ICU.”

Currently, the incidence of gestational diabetes is increasing mainly due to two factors: the increase in obesity and the age at which pregnancies occur. Numerous studies show that these women triple their cardiovascular risk, even if they do not develop diabetes; and one in two of those who did suffer from it will develop type 2 diabetes in the future.

“After metabolically ill obese patients, that is, those who have risk factors such as hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, gestational diabetes is the greatest cardiovascular risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes. This is especially worrying because we are talking about a young population” , assures Dr. Alejandra Durán.

The importance of early detection

Therefore, early detection and intervention of this type of diabetes during pregnancy is essential to reverse its harmful effects. “It has been shown that early treatment, approximately at week 10 or 12 of gestation, with a Mediterranean diet enriched with virgin olive oil and nuts, reduces not only short-term complications, such as performing cesarean sections, but also, by 30%, the possibility of developing gestational diabetes in week 24″, affirms Durán after the investigations carried out by his team. “In addition, it is advisable to walk or climb stairs, for example, in order to control blood glucose and weight.”

For her part, María Goya Canino, coordinator of the Pregnancy Group of the Spanish Society of Diabetes and specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Unit of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital of Barcelona, ​​considers it convenient to carry out actions that help to know if a woman can suffer from this type of diabetes during her pregnancy.

According to this expert, “gestational diabetes is diagnosed during pregnancy. However, the detection or screening of Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus type 1 or 2, as well as other risk factors for pregnancy, can be identified earlier. It is also important to review habits and improve them, promoting a healthy life, with proper weight, physical exercise and avoiding harmful habits and toxic substances. This assessment is key for detection prior to pregnancy or to minimize the chances of developing the disease. In addition, Goya considers it necessary to carry out a follow-up of the newborns of these mothers and recommends a special control to the woman who suffers from it, especially in the first year after childbirth, “since she presents a greater risk of developing an adverse cardiovascular event at five or ten years postpartum”.

Although the association between maternal diabetes and alterations in child psychomotor development was described some time ago, Dr. Fernando Martín del Valle, coordinator of the Neurodevelopment Work Group of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Neurology (SENEP), indicates that the exact mechanism is unknown. “It is believed that the most important factor is glycemic control during pregnancy, but it seems that other factors such as hormonal changes or lipid status (certain fatty acids present in the blood) may also have an influence.” For this reason, this expert believes that, in order to avoid alterations in the newborn, both physically and neurodevelopmentally, “in addition to maintaining good glycemic control during pregnancy, we must know that once born, they are children at risk of presenting alterations in the neurodevelopment, so you have to be especially careful in assessing psychomotor development. The follow-up can be done by the Primary Care paediatricians within the check-ups, but quickly referring the child to Early Care in case of any doubt about his development”.

