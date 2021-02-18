Gestamp factory. GESTAMP / Europa Press

Gestamp has signed an agreement with Naturgy so that all its electricity supply from its Spanish plants comes from renewable energy sources as of 2022. The company thus becomes the first in the automotive sector in Spain to operate with electricity generated in a fully renewable. Specifically, Gestamp will receive a supply for an energy equivalent to 203 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year from solar and wind energy, in an agreement that includes the PPA modality (Power Purchase Agreement, for its acronym in English).

Thanks to this agreement, which will last for 10 years and start in January 2022, the multinational group of automotive components will reduce its emissions into the atmosphere by 50,000 tons of CO₂ per year. This represents a reduction of 13% in the total carbon footprint due to the group’s electricity use and an amount equivalent to the CO₂ that 350,000 trees absorb.

The company, which is present in 24 countries, has its largest volume of centers in Spain. Of the more than 100 plants that Gestamp has in the world, 21 are located in Spain. In addition, the group has two R&D centers. The electricity consumed in all these Spanish centers accounts for 18% of Gestamp’s consumption worldwide.

The agreement is part of a group’s medium and long-term strategy that includes actions aimed at making more efficient use of raw materials and supplies, such as energy and water, reducing greenhouse gases to contribute to the fight against climate change and promoting the circular economy. In this context, the agreement with Naturgy represents another advance in the commitment that the company has maintained for years to achieve the highest sustainability standards throughout the entire production chain.

“This agreement symbolizes a very important milestone for Gestamp, is part of an ambitious sustainability strategy for the group and is framed within our emission reduction target approved by the initiative Science Based Targets”, Said the executive president of Gestamp, Francisco J. Riberas. For his part, the president of Naturgy, Francisco Reynés, pointed out the importance of agreements such as the one signed with Gestamp to “advance towards a decarbonized economy. Naturgy bets on agreements win win that value the capacity of Spanish companies and their key role in the energy transition ”.

Gestamp is a multinational company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the main vehicle manufacturers. It develops products with an innovative design to produce lighter and safer vehicles, which offer lower energy consumption and less environmental impact. Its products cover the areas of bodywork, chassis and mechanisms.