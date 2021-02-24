Gestamp assembly plant in the Mexican city of Puebla, in 2017. Francisco Guasco / EFE

Gestamp suffered losses of 71 million euros last year, a year in which its accounts were burdened by the general closure of its plants in Europe and the United States during the month of April. The transit to the red numbers contrasts with the 212 million it gained in 2019, when the pandemic had not yet distorted activity. “2020 has been a year of two halves, with a first semester in which emergency measures were implemented against the covid and a second semester focused on cost control, with a rebound in volumes,” stated the components company car in a statement.

Revenues fell to 7,546 million euros, 17.8% less (13.6% at constant exchange rates), so that the firm saw almost a fifth of its turnover evaporate. Its divisions in Mercosur, Western Europe and North America were the hardest hit, while Asia and Eastern Europe held out the best. In this turbulent environment, it reduced its net debt by 271 million, and left it at 2,058 million euros, in a year that it described as “unprecedented” due to the effects of the virus on its activity.

Gestamp, specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the automotive industry (it produces bodies, chassis and mechanisms such as hinges or door stops), has insisted that its income fell less than the sector average , supported in part by the good performance of the Chinese market during the second half of the year, due to the fact that the Asian giant has controlled the pandemic better, which has prevented harsh restrictions from being implemented and has promoted the recovery of demand. During the first half of the year, the group claims to have focused on “acting quickly to ensure employee safety and customer commitments, while maintaining balance.”

Despite the drop in revenues, Francisco J. Riberas, Gestamp’s executive president, stressed the resilience of his firm in the face of the pandemic. “In an unprecedented market environment, we have moved quickly and demonstrated our resilient business model, preserving our balance sheet and generating positive cash flow, as we already did in the 2008-2009 crisis.”

Riberas added that the company is ready to support its customers on the path to the electric car. And for 2022 it is confident of an improvement in volumes to levels similar to those of 2019, a reduction in the fixed cost structure, operational stabilization and the contribution of initiatives related to Industry 4.0.