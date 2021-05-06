Francisco Riberas, president of Gestamp.

The manufacturer of components for vehicles Gestamp obtained a net profit of 51 million euros between January and March of this year, which represents more than tripling (+ 264%) the 14 million it earned in the same period of 2020 and an increase in 24% compared to 2019. The company has improved its market behavior in all regions where it has a presence despite the “challenging” environment, as stated in a statement this Thursday.

Gestamp’s turnover rose 4.8%, to stand at 2,108 million euros, while its operating profit stood at 112 million, 160% more. In addition, the gross operating result was 258 million euros, 33.6% more than the 193 million obtained a year earlier. For its part, Gestamp’s net debt fell 14.6%, with 2,050 million.

“Gestamp has delivered a solid first quarter of 2021, improving the first quarter of 2020 and even that of 2019 at all levels, even with lower volumes. The macroeconomic risk remains while the pandemic continues to affect important economies and vaccination efforts are heterogeneous, ”said the president of the company, Francisco Riberas. “The automotive market is facing uncertainties due to the shortage of semiconductor supply in the nearest future, as well as inflationary pressures on raw materials,” he lamented while underlining that the group continues to focus on improving its efficiency and in creating value.

By the end of this year, Gestamp expects its revenues to improve those of the automobile production market by one and a half digits, with the aim of reaching a gross operating margin above 12%.

In the framework of its general shareholders’ meeting, held online this Thursday, Gestamp has agreed to appoint Loreto Ordóñez Solís as the company’s new independent director, thus increasing its number of independent directors. On the other hand, the board has approved the re-election of Francisco Riberas with more than 93% of the votes, as well as the rest of the members of the board of directors appointed in 2017, on the occasion of the company’s IPO.